MSU announces new volleyball coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University announced Stephanie Radecki as its new volleyball coach on Thursday.

“Stephanie comes to Midwestern State as an elite-level coach who believes in championship culture and cares about the student-athlete experience,” MSU Athletic Director Kyle Williams said. “Coach Radecki’s experience at multiple levels gives her the expertise that our volleyball program will benefit from in the future. A great work ethic and a drive to maximize the potential of each athlete both on and off the court is Stephanie’s ultimate goal. We are very excited to welcome Stephanie as the new volleyball head coach at MSU Texas.”

Radecki joins the university from Southern Miss, where she was head coach from 2018 to 2022. Prior to that, she had a 14-year run at University of Northern Alabama, where she led the program to nine appearances in the NCAA Division II tournament, five Gulf South Conference (GSC) championships and one NCAA South Central Region title.

She was a two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) regional Coach of the Year, a three-time Gulf South Conference East Division Coach of the Year, and overall GSC Coach of the Year once. She has also coached players who won all-conference honors 41 times with 28 all-region selections and 10 All Americans. The coach also has experience on the court: a 1998 graduate of Edinboro University, Radecki was a four-year letter winner and team captain as an outside hitter on the school’s volleyball team.

“Coach Radecki is the coach I have feared playing against the most. She trained her players extremely well and always had them at their very best in the postseason,” said Melissa Wolkter, volleyball head coach at the University of West Florida.

Radecki will be the 10th head coach in the program’s 35-year history.

