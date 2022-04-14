Community mourns loss of Shatanya Clarke

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 sends our condolences to our colleagues at KFDX following the passing of anchor and reporter Shatanya Clarke Thursday morning.

News is a small industry, and we share a lot of small moments behind the scenes. Many of our anchors and reporters have fond memories of shooting stories alongside Shatanya; while she had an amazing presence onscreen, her personality behind the camera will be missed even more.

Shatanya was a joy to know and watch. People in news are united by a shared love of stories, and this passion transcends company boundaries. Our hearts go out to KFDX’s newsroom, and to Shatanya’s family.

