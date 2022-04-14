Rain chances are back in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 75 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast to 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 56 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the south at 20 to 30 mph.

However, the wind will shift out of the north at 15 to 25 when our next cold front arrives. It will drop our high down to 65 for Saturday.

For Easter Sunday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower or two. For that reason, I have added a 20% chance of rain Sunday.

Monday, another cold front will arrive. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the mid-70s.

