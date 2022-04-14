Texas Blood Institute’s supply below 50%

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It takes blood donations from 1,200 people to meet the minimum amount of blood that’s used everyday in regional hospitals. Due to the current shortage, Texas Blood Institute officials are worried they won’t have enough for hospital demand.

The Texas Blood Institute is doing everything they can to increase blood supply, but they have been playing catch-up for over a year now. They haven’t been able to rebound from the hit they took from COVID and most recently, the winter storms.

“A dangerous shortage right now, definitely an emergency state,” Ben Shaffner, account consultant at the Texas Blood Institute, said.

Hospital demand for blood supply has surged past pre-pandemic levels. The Texas Blood Institute is doing everything they can to replenish what has been lost. Now, they are asking for the community’s help.

“We always ask people to bring a friend to a blood drive,” Shaffner said. “We ask all businesses, civic groups, anybody to host a drive of course to try and spike the supply back to a healthy state.”

Because these are local donations, you could be saving the life of someone you know.

“The blood is sent to your local hospitals,” Shaffner said. “That is one thing we pride ourselves into is every donation can save up to three lives. It can be your neighbor, your friend, your spouse, anybody.”

The Texas Blood Institute is on a 1-2 day supply, which they call severely low. TBI officials said that supply could run dry with one big incident.

“Any big type of trauma accident or storm that could come through would completely deplete that supply,” Shaffner said. “We typically rely on a 4-5 day supply.”

