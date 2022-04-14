Email City Guide
WFFD extinguishes house fire on Giddings Street

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Giddings Street Wednesday night.

Firefighters reported light smoke was showing when they first arrived to the scene. Upon entering the home, they reportedly found it was full of smoke and a fire was showing from the top of the wall in the living room area.

WFFD officails said firefighters extinguished the fire after about 15 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called to help the residents.

The fire caused about $10,000 in damages to the home and $500 in damages to the contents.

An electrical circuit arcing in the attic area was the cause of the fire, according to WFFD officials.

