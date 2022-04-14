WFPD offering classes on active shooter situations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is doing their part in teaching the community how to handle active shooter situations.

They hosted a civilian active shooter situation class Thursday morning. The course provides strategies, guidance and a plan for what you should do in the event of an active shooter. Best of all, it’s free to local groups, churches and businesses.

“These events can happen anywhere at anytime,” Officer Jeff Hughes, with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said. “A lot of times, there are never any warnings that these types of events are going to happen.”

Hughes said to schedule an active shooter situation class, just send him an email at jeff.hughes@wfpd.net.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.