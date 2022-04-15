Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be getting back the $75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for missing a deposition last month in a lawsuit over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

A Connecticut judge on Thursday ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually appeared at a deposition in Bridgeport last week.

The escalating fines had been aimed at making sure Jones did appear for questioning.

Jones is being sued for defamation by relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a flipped SUV on 287 by Windthorst Rd. on March 14, 2022.
SUV flips onto 287 median
Stephanie Radecki was announced as the volleyball program's head coach on March 14, 2022.
MSU announces new volleyball coach
KFDX anchor and reporter Shatanya Clarke passed away on Thursday morning.
Community mourns loss of Shatanya Clarke
Kent Lemons.
Wichita Christian School announces new superintendent
32-year-old Migel Matthews
Wichita Falls murder defendant back in jail

Latest News

Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines,...
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar
Shaquille O'Neal, a hall-of-fame basketball player, is helping a grieving family in Baton...
Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says
KAUZ is looking ahead!
Upcoming events: looking ahead from April 15
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
6-year-old in critical condition after being thrown by tornado, dangling from tree