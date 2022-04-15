Another cold front arrives Saturday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 92 with sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the south at 15 to 25 mph.

However, the wind will shift out of the north at 15 to 25 when our next cold front arrives. It will drop our high down to 70 for Saturday.

For Easter Sunday, we will have a high of 80 with partly cloudy skies in the morning and afternoon sunshine. We may see a stray shower or two. For that reason, I have added a 20% chance of rain Sunday.

Monday, another cold front will arrive. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the mid-70s.

Tuesday, rain chances pop back up into the forecast. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms.

