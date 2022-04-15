Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Engineering senior design

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University with an inside look at the year-long engineering senior design program.

The projects are picked from industry partners, faculty members and some even come from the students themselves. What stood out to us is the passion behind each one and how for some, it’s even a family tradition.

“Sometimes they have more problems than they have people to solve them,” Dr. Marcy Brown Marsden, dean of the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering, said. “Sometimes they’re interested in trying to take, let’s say, something that might be slightly experimental, something they’re not completely sure will work out and is good to put with a student on those.”

“I think probably some of my favorite projects have been the ones where they use prosthetic hands, or like develop robotic hands or limbs because you see the potential utility and how they might apply that in the future,” Marsden said.

For some families, several generations of students have completed the program.

“My dad was an engineer, my grandfather was an engineer,” Robert Speed, engineering senior at MSU Texas, said. “We all, I think, went to this school at some time. It just runs in the family for me. There’s some people here, they just really enjoy cars. They’ll work really hard on a car or what not, and they’re slowly learn over time how a car works in every single scientific light pretty much.”

Students also get the opportunity to help research and development programs in the Wichita Falls area. One graduate, who now works at the Cypress Water Plant, helped the city get through the drought.

“It’s interesting to see Wichita Falls on the forefront of things like that,” Marsden said. “I think that is really exciting because you can say that we’re solving something that is going to be an issue for other cities maybe 20 years from now and we have already figured out how that might work.”

“We’re a small institution and that allows us to really serve students by having side-by-side faculty and students working together on something,” Marsden said. “That’s one thing central to our mission. The other is just simply being integral to our community, so when we do an industry project it shows our connection to our community to share that responsibility.”

Scholarships are available for this program. They are based on financial need, leadership and GPA.

