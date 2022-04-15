Christ Counseling Ministry hosts annual Lifeline Dinner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the past decade, there have been about 5,000 client sessions per year through the Christ Counseling Ministry, but in 2021 that number rose to almost 6,500.

On average, clients use between $250,000-$300,000 of fee assistance every year. The Christ Counseling Ministry held their largest donation event of the year, the Lifeline Dinner, with our own Ashley Fitzwater as the emcee.

“We never want money to be a reason people don’t come get help,” Laura Bennett, counselor for the Christ Counseling Ministry, said. “We get to offer a lot of financial aid and assistance because of people who donate at these dinners.”

What began as a small counseling ministry is one now of the largest professional counseling centers in the north Texas area, and their Lifeline Dinner is a big reason for it.

“I don’t think it is important, I think it is vital,” Kenn Kington, a comedian, said.

“The fact that there are people out there who know how good counseling is and how helpful it is and they want to support that financially so other people can experience that is really cool,” Bennett said.

Bennett said she has clients ranging from three to the mid-50s and that everyone has a different goal when they walk through that door.

“Some people want to process and work through things,” Bennett said. “Other people have self growth goals that they just want to be better in certain areas of their life. Some people are coming in and processing and dealing with really hard traumas.”

She said the pandemic caused a rise in clients seeking counseling, but that it is a good thing because people aren’t holding in their struggles anymore.

“I think a lot of the same struggles exist, but I think people were pushing them under the rug,” Bennett said. “COVID really shined a light on that and so things that people were saying is fine, now they are coming in and getting help for it.”

Kington performed for a second year in a row at this event and he said he has a different form of helping people.

“Laughter is medicine,” Kington said. “How many of you remember the mood ring, does anybody know the mood rings? If you remember mood rings you are old.”

He said laughter offers more than the eye may see, it brings people together.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself then you are in trouble,” Kington said. “That is what I bring to the stage, I point out the parts where I know I am pathetic and just break down those walls and people go ‘oh gosh me too’. It’s unifying, laughter is a great unifier.”

With large donations being made Thursday night, Christ Counseling Ministry will be able to continue to help those in need for free.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.