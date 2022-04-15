Email City Guide
Construction at State Hwy 79, FM 1954 nearly complete

Workers removed the stop signs for SH-79 drivers on Thursday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKESIDE CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the State Hwy 79 and FM 1954 intersection in Lakeside City is nearly complete, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Workers removed the stop signs for SH-79 drivers on Thursday to allow the intersection to return to a stop only requirement for FM 1954 drivers.

The $5.2 million project started on Oct. 29, 2021, and reportedly addressed the safety concerns and sight distance problems for drivers in the area. TxDOT officials said the horizontal and vertical alignments were improved and new turn lanes, illumination, traffic signal flashers and advance-warning devices were added.

FM 1954 was also widened from SH-79 to US 281. Workers are now finishing up sign work, traffic device installs, and other items on the contract, according to TxDOT.

