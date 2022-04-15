Email City Guide
Hirschi High School students wrap up big project

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the school year comes close to an end, Hirschi High School seniors went out into the community for their big project on Thursday.

Four community-action-service groups completed the requirements for their international baccalaureate diploma, which is a challenging two-year curriculum.

For Thursday’s work, they spent the day placing over 100 pinwheels in the front of the school for child abuse awareness, they took a huge amount of cans to the food bank, collected crayons for recycling and even put their art skills to test by painting mural for their school.

“So what we are doing here, we’re IB students. Part of the requirement is CAST, which is some sort of community service to help in some sort of way, so what we wanted to do was we first organized a canned food drive around certain schools in our area. We wanted to donate them to Faith Mission. As of right now we have around 750 cans.”

