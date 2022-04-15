Email City Guide
MSU Texas Model UN team earns recognition at national conference

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the fifth straight year, the MSU Texas Model United Nations team earned recognition at the national conference held earlier this month in New York City.

The team won a Distinguished Delegation Award, which is the 2nd highest award offered in the competition.

The team also won five individual awards, the most in MSU Texas team history at a conference.

WFFD extinguishes house fire on Giddings Street
