MSU Texas Model UN team earns recognition at national conference

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the fifth straight year, the MSU Texas Model United Nations team earned recognition at the national conference held earlier this month in New York City.

The team won a Distinguished Delegation Award, which is the 2nd highest award offered in the competition.

The team also won five individual awards, the most in MSU Texas team history at a conference.

