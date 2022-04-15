New Burkburnett High School bleachers nearing completion

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bulldogs are finally coming home. After a full season playing all of their games on the road, the new bleachers at Burkburnett High School are nearly finished and ready for Friday night lights.

Last summer, during an inspection of the stadium, engineers found serious structural damage in the concrete stands that were built in the 60s. It was so bad that the school was forced to tear them down and put in new ones, thus forcing the football team to play at Iowa Park on Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen weighed in on what it will be like for the first game back.

“It’s been a long time on this football field,” Dr. Brad Owen, Burkburnett ISD superintendent, said. “I think we’ve had a feeling of what it’s going to be like when we have the first game here. I think the energy is going to be here, the crowd, our kids are ready for it; they’ve been working their butts off. I think that night is going to be very special night for Burkburnett ISD. I’m really looking forward to that.”

The bleachers can hold over 7,000 people and since football is still a handful of months away, the stadium’s first big event will be graduation. Owen said there will be quite the surprise for students at the stadium that day.

“It’s been really nice, the way our community has accepted the issue, move forward and we can’t wait to get our community out here to get into these bleachers,” Owen said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.