TPWD to stock South Weeks Park Pond with catfish

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is stocking Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes across the state this week, including the South Weeks Park Pond in Wichita Falls.

TPWD officials said the program provides friends and families the opportunity to participate in the Texas traditions of outdoor recreation and reeling in catfish close to home.

Thousands of fish will be stocked into 18 Texas Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.

“Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas so that Texans don’t have to travel far to have a great experience,” Craig Bonds, Director of Inland Fisheries, said. “Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

TPWD officials will restock the lakes every two weeks through the end of October, with a brief pause in August.

Anglers can keep up to five catfish of any size per day. Children under 17 fish for free, but adults who fish must have a fishing license, according to the TPWD.

