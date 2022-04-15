Up and then Down

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday will be an up day with temperatures as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be a breezy day with southwesterly winds at 20mph. A cold front arrives on Saturday morning with gusty winds out of the north behind it. Temperatures will be much cooler with a drop into the 60s during the afternoon. Clouds will increase on Easter Sunday with warmer weather. There may be some spring showers next week.

