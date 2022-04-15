Email City Guide
Up and then Down

By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday will be an up day with temperatures as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be a breezy day with southwesterly winds at 20mph. A cold front arrives on Saturday morning with gusty winds out of the north behind it. Temperatures will be much cooler with a drop into the 60s during the afternoon. Clouds will increase on Easter Sunday with warmer weather. There may be some spring showers next week.

Up and then Down
Rain chances are back in the forecast
A cold front will cool temps down for Wednesday