Upcoming events: looking ahead from April 15

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out what’s going on around town with News Channel 6!

We’ve compiled a host of fun events coming up, from job fairs to block parties! For more information on each event, including times and addresses, make sure to visit the Community Calendar.

Friday, April 15

Residents of Wilbarger County, look out! At the Hibiscus Capital fundraiser, those making a donation will be able to get up to 5 hibiscus plants as long as they can verify proof of residency.

Union Square has teamed up with the Paper Pig for its Annual Shred Day! Maintain your personal security by safely and securely disposing of documents at its downtown location.

Join The Upside and Play for All Community Playground for an accessible-to-all egg hunt! This event, designed with those “not yet walking” and in wheelchairs in mind, will offer an egg hunt, free snacks, and a bake sale to benefit the next phase of the playground!

Saturday, April 16

Lakeview Church of the Nazarene is hosting a free Easter Carnival, complete with games, egg hunts, prizes and hot dogs.

Burkburnett residents looking for an egg hunt can check out the River Assembly of God’s Eggstravaganza. The event will feature food, inflatables, face tattoos, Easter Bunny pictures, and 15,000 eggs!

Sunday, April 17

Child Care Partners is hosting an egg hunt, and the Easter Bunny himself will be there for photos! Hot dogs will be served at 11.

Tuesday, April 19

Join the Parks & Recreation Department for a free outdoor concert! El Chanclazo is a musical collective that is made up of various musicians of Latin American that is specialized in performing a variety of Latin American musical genres, and they’ll perform at 900 Ohio Ave. in Wichita Falls for this event.

Wednesday, April 20

musical Catholic Charities is hosting Patriots Week Celebration, a free event for veterans and their families.

Looking for a job? Dust off your resume and head over to the Red River Hospital hiring event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hiring managers will be on-site and looking for their next employees!

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is holding its Annual Celebration, which was postponed due to severe weather. The circus-themed event will present awards to local businesses and citizens from 5 to 7 p.m.

PCHAS is hosting a virtual information session for adults interested in the foster care system.

MSU hosts a Celebration of Scholarship from 1 to 5 p.m. as faculty and graduate students present their research in the Clark Student Center Atrium and meeting rooms.

Thursday, April 21

MSU’s undergraduates will present their research projects during the Research and Creative Activity Forum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ever wonder how Encore the Christmas Store shapes ribbons so perfectly? Join the store for a bow-making class at 10:30 a.m. to find out their secrets!

Learn more about a 1920s cave tragedy through MSU’s virtual Phi Alpha Theta Speaker Series.

Seymour residents! Helping Hands is hosting a Pasta for a Purpose dinner at the Ice House. The event will help the organization continue to serve the community after its first year, and features food, live entertainment, and a silent auction. Tickets are on sale, so head to the Community Calendar to see how to register!

Music lovers can enjoy MSU’s Combined Choirs Concert from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Teens from 6th to 12th grade can go to the Burkburnett Library’s stained glass workshop for a creative and fun art project.

Have you heard of Late Night Thursdays at The Kemp? The gallery is open late every Thursday until 8 p.m. so people can browse the rotating galleries and Sculpture Garden for free. Don’t miss out on this long-standing event!

Friday, April 22

MSU’s Senior Art Exhibition opens with a reception at 6 p.m. The exhibit will run through May 13.

Celebrate Earth Day with River Bend Nature Center, which will be hosting guided nature hikes, bug hunts, crafts and games, and even an animal show!

Bowie residents, mark your calendars! Head to the North Central Texas College’s Bowie campus for a Community Job Fair.

Engage your creative side and join Backdoor Theatre’s Auditions for their next play, the Great American Trailer Park Musical.

Comedian/actor/singer/writer Rodney Carrington stops into Wichita Falls for his “Let Me In!” tour. Check out the comedy show from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

It’s back! The University of Kiwanis Pancake Festival went on hiatus due to COVID, but it’s back and better than ever. Stop by between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get some delicious pancakes and celebrate the return of one of Wichita Falls’ most beloved events.

Got documents you want to get rid of? BBB’s “Secure Your ID” Day offers free shredding for up to 3 boxes/bags of documents per person! The BBB says YOU are your own best defense against identity theft, and the event aims to help you secure your information while still freeing up space in your home office.

We’ve been looking forward to Woodystock 2022 for quite some time, and it’s finally here! The one-day family event and fundraiser has red dirt music, vendors, wrestling, and even a Chili Cook-Off Battle between Oklahoma and Texas volunteer fire departments.

Celebrate Earth Day by helping clean up Wee Chi Tah Trail on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Stone Oven Pizza is hosting a Party for Prevention. Join multiple organizations to help raise funds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Head over to the Wichita Raceway Park for $10 races.

The Wichita Falls Farmers Market is having its Spring Fest, as well as playing host to musical 123 Andres.

Cornhole lovers have a chance to compete during MSU Redwine Honors Program’s Cornhole Tournament! Prove your cornhole dominance while also giving back to the university program from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you see lemonade stands popping up around town all day... there’s a reason! Lemonade Day is when kids host lemonade stands all around Wichita Falls as a way to learn how to start, own and operate businesses. Materials are free through a partnership with the Small Business Development Center and the Texoma Community Credit Union, and after a BIG day of selling lemonade, come to the River Bend Nature Center as they host a wrap up party to celebrate the end of an amazing journey! All young entrepreneurs, mentors and parents are invited to celebrate from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Expect bouncy houses, a photo area, some snacks, and an award ceremony!

Help raise money for a good cause with Karnevale! Urban Cowboy Style. Tickets start at $60 a person, and the event has a lot to offer. To see all the details, check out the Community Calendar.

Sunday, April 24

What’s better than a Car and Truck Show? A Car and Truck show supporting an amazing cause! Join Hooters Wichita Falls on Sunday for its Car and Truck Show benefiting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness. They are a nonprofit that helps families receive scholarships to Rose Street Spectrum Center. Registration is from 12-2 p.m., and the show will be from 2-6 p.m.

Monday, April 25

PCHAS is hosting a virtual information session for adults interested in the foster care system.

Thursday, April 28

Are your kids buckled up correctly? Head over to this event to make sure! Texas A&M Agrilife Extension is helping to put on a free car seat inspection from 3 to 5 p.m. at 119 E. Wichita St. Bring your child and know their height and weight.

Friday, April 29

The WCSO Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association’s Annual Golf Tournament will occur at Week’s Park! Registration is at 12 p.m. with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Music lovers, head over to MSU for its Final Friday Concert.

Join the Iowa Park History Museum for its Grand Opening!

Saturday, April 30

Take part in the City Nature Day Challenge with River Bend Nature Center! Presentations, guided tours, and events galore.

Want to golf and do good at the same time? Jacksboro will host a Golf Shelter Scramble, which costs $150 to enter for a two-person team and will feature a chili cook off! Proceeds will go Friends of the Jacksboro Animal Shelter.

For 30 years, Healthy Kids Day has been where fun and play become lifelong memories. Join YMCA on April 30 for a day of healthy, fun activities that celebrate kids being kids! Free YMCA swag will be available while supplies last.

The heart of downtown Wichita Falls will be a fiesta with live boxing, music, delicious authentic food, and Micheladas! Have fun with Loco for Cinco 2022. Admission will be $5 so bring the whole family and support MAVA, local non-profit supporting veterans in our community.

The WFSO once again will welcome the brilliant Italian pianist, Alessio Bax, for a powerful ending to the 74th concert season. Make sure to check out his performance during Bax Plays Brahms from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Want to see your event? Submit to our community calendar! Events are usually reviewed and posted within a day.

