Wasabi is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Wasabi is a two-year-old cat who is sweet and loving.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet fur-ball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

