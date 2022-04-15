WFFD respond to Thursday morning structure fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -WFFD was called to a structure fire at 4120 Burkburnett Rd. at 3:53 am Thursday morning.

Firefighters reported fire and smoke could be seen from the rear of the structure which is a wood-framed barbershop. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

The damage to the structure is estimated to be $20,000 and contents damage is estimated to be $5,000.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.