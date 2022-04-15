Email City Guide
Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 15

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 14 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 15, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The health district also reported nine new recoveries.

Four Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending April 15, 2022 the Heath District is reporting 14 new cases, 0 deaths, 4 hospitalizations and 9 recoveries.

There is 1 (7%) new case who is up to date on their vaccinations. There are 13 (93%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There is 1 new re-infection case who is not up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case. The 1 has completed their primary series, but is not up to date.

Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a re-infection.

Positivity Rate = 3.6%

Total Hospitalizations = 4

Stable - 2

Critical - 2

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

70 - 79

Stable - 1

80+

No hospitalizations

