Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 15
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 14 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 15, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.
The health district also reported nine new recoveries.
Four Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials.
FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT
For the week ending April 15, 2022 the Heath District is reporting 14 new cases, 0 deaths, 4 hospitalizations and 9 recoveries.
There is 1 (7%) new case who is up to date on their vaccinations. There are 13 (93%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.
There is 1 new re-infection case who is not up to date on their vaccinations.
Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case. The 1 has completed their primary series, but is not up to date.
Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a re-infection.
Positivity Rate = 3.6%
Total Hospitalizations = 4
Stable - 2
Critical - 2
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Critical - 1
40 - 49
No hospitalizations
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 1
80+
No hospitalizations
