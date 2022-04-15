Email City Guide
Zavala hosts first Hispanic business after-hours meeting

By Michael Grace
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Zavala Cultural Heritage Initiative hosted its first Hispanic business after-hours meeting.

The group was formed not only as a way for Hispanic businesses to help each other, it was put together in an effort to develop more Hispanic leaders within the Wichita Falls community. The hope is that with certain education from peers, they can help the community be even greater.

“The goal in the future is to have political and educational representation in the community that we don’t have right now and that’s our goal,” Roberto Rodriguez, Zavala Cultural Heritage Initiative chairman, said.

The group will meet again next month at the Burn Shop on Thursday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. Their plan is to discuss how they can get more representation on the Wichita Falls ISD school board.

