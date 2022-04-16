Cool for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front brings blustery north winds and cool temperatures to Texoma on Saturday. Most of us will see 50s throughout the day with strong winds making it feel cooler than that. Cloudy skies can also be expected Saturday and into the first part of the day on Sunday. Another cold front will push those clouds east of us by Sunday afternoon, making for great weather conditions for Easter Egg hunts.

