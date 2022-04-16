Crime of the week: Trailer with arcade games stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita Falls business owners who recently fell victim to theft are asking for your help.

News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has their story in Friday’s crime of the week.

“Opened my back door and it was just gone,” Ruesty Mote said. “It was during that storm, so it was even more epic of a shock.”

“Ruesty called me and was like trailer got stolen,” Jason Hester said.

Hester and Mote are the owners of The Deep End, a local arcade and bar. Amidst the recent storms they found themselves not only enduring harsh weather but a theft as well. Along with their trailer, the thieves got away with two arcade-style video games.

“It has bags in there and his game so it was really heart breaking because I love bags,” Hester said.

And before either of them knew it, the trailer was for sale online.

“I saw it on Facebook Marketplace a week later, it just brought up all the anger,” Mote said.

“I wanted to go in undercover but my Facebook says Jason with The Deep End and from Wichita Falls,” Hester said.

“I called the detective and told him it was on Facebook Marketplace,” Mote said.

“Make sure you file a report if it’s taken,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said. “Call us so we can get it documented, get it in the system and who knows where it’s going to pop up so we can get that, maybe even get a suspect and get an arrest but at least get that back to the owner.”

Eipper has a bit of advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of such crimes.

“If you are going to have something that valuable, get some good security, have cameras, have fences with good locks on them, make it tough to get to,” Eipper said. “Even if they can get to it, make it tough to back out or to move to where they can actually get it out of there.”

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

If you have any information on this crime, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

