Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The Upside hosts Egg-ssible Egg-stravaganza

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a special day at the Play for All Community Playground in Wichita Falls on Friday, as parents and children gathered for the Egg-ssible Egg-stravaganza.

It’s an event organized by a nonprofit called The Upside, who promotes the acceptance of individuals with down syndrome. During the event, individuals participated in an egg hunt and got to eat delicious snacks.

“I saw all the kids having such a good time and these are children and young adults who aren’t usually included in a lot of activities,” Misti Brock, The Upside executive director. “I think it was great. We had a lot of families, especially for the temperature. We had a lot of eggs and everyone walked away happy.”

For more information over this nonprofit, you can head on over to their website.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a flipped SUV on 287 by Windthorst Rd. on March 14, 2022.
SUV flips onto 287 median
Stephanie Radecki was announced as the volleyball program's head coach on March 14, 2022.
MSU announces new volleyball coach
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
KFDX anchor and reporter Shatanya Clarke passed away on Thursday morning.
Community mourns loss of Shatanya Clarke
Kent Lemons.
Wichita Christian School announces new superintendent

Latest News

“Opened my back door and it was just gone."
Crime of the week: Trailer with arcade games stolen
Dark History Documentary Director Harold Bennett.
Wichita Falls man filming documentary on gang injunctions
They came together as one to go the extra mile for the Jacksboro ISD.
Wichita Falls, Burkburnett students give school supplies to Jacksboro ISD
Zac is looking for his forever home
Zac is looking for his forever home