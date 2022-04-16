The Upside hosts Egg-ssible Egg-stravaganza

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a special day at the Play for All Community Playground in Wichita Falls on Friday, as parents and children gathered for the Egg-ssible Egg-stravaganza.

It’s an event organized by a nonprofit called The Upside, who promotes the acceptance of individuals with down syndrome. During the event, individuals participated in an egg hunt and got to eat delicious snacks.

“I saw all the kids having such a good time and these are children and young adults who aren’t usually included in a lot of activities,” Misti Brock, The Upside executive director. “I think it was great. We had a lot of families, especially for the temperature. We had a lot of eggs and everyone walked away happy.”

For more information over this nonprofit, you can head on over to their website.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.