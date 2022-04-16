Email City Guide
Wichita Falls, Burkburnett students give school supplies to Jacksboro ISD

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - We are shining a light on two Texoma student council teams.

They came together as one to go the extra mile for the Jacksboro ISD. Two Jacksboro schools were damaged by a tornado last month.

Wichita Falls High School and Burkburnett High School student council members dropped off school supplies that will help students continue their education.

