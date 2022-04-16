Wichita Falls, Burkburnett students give school supplies to Jacksboro ISD

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - We are shining a light on two Texoma student council teams.

They came together as one to go the extra mile for the Jacksboro ISD. Two Jacksboro schools were damaged by a tornado last month.

Wichita Falls High School and Burkburnett High School student council members dropped off school supplies that will help students continue their education.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.