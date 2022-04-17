Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Small Rain Chances this Week

By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week will start off a little cool for this time of the year with highs both Monday and Tuesday near or little above 70. Clouds will increase Tuesday with small rain chances showing up. The wind will pick up by the second half of this week along with an increase in temperatures. We will be near or above 90 with gusty south winds. There will be more rain /storm chances both Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dark History Documentary Director Harold Bennett.
Wichita Falls man filming documentary on gang injunctions
“Opened my back door and it was just gone."
Crime of the week: Trailer with arcade games stolen
Stephanie Radecki was announced as the volleyball program's head coach on March 14, 2022.
MSU announces new volleyball coach
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
A search warrant execution leads to the arrest of an alleged heroin dealer Friday. (Source: WCSO)
Search warrant leads to arrest of alleged heroin dealer

Latest News

Part of Easter Weekend will be Cool
Cool for Saturday
Part of Easter Weekend will be Cool
Part of Easter Weekend will be Cool
Another cold front arrives Saturday morning
Up and then Down
Up and then Down