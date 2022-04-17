Small Rain Chances this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week will start off a little cool for this time of the year with highs both Monday and Tuesday near or little above 70. Clouds will increase Tuesday with small rain chances showing up. The wind will pick up by the second half of this week along with an increase in temperatures. We will be near or above 90 with gusty south winds. There will be more rain /storm chances both Thursday and Friday.

