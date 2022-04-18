Dallas man found dead in motel off Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A body found in a Wichita Falls motel has been identified as 68-year-old Steven Kilmer of Dallas, Texas.

Police were called to a motel off of Central Freeway at around 7:50 on Monday morning. They told News Channel 6 crews at the scene that the death was under investigation, and foul play had not yet been ruled out.

A news release sent a few hours later identified Kilmer and stated that detectives were interviewing the person who found the body.

News Channel 6 ascertained that Kilmer’s family had been notified of his passing before publishing his name.

