Dallas man found dead in motel off Central Freeway

WFPD responded to a call about a dead body in a motel room off Central Freeway on the morning...
WFPD responded to a call about a dead body in a motel room off Central Freeway on the morning of April 18, 2022.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A body found in a Wichita Falls motel has been identified as 68-year-old Steven Kilmer of Dallas, Texas.

Police were called to a motel off of Central Freeway at around 7:50 on Monday morning. They told News Channel 6 crews at the scene that the death was under investigation, and foul play had not yet been ruled out.

A news release sent a few hours later identified Kilmer and stated that detectives were interviewing the person who found the body.

News Channel 6 ascertained that Kilmer’s family had been notified of his passing before publishing his name.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

