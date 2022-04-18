Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 70 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight Monday night, we will have a low of 44 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 74 with mostly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The wind will pick up out of the southeast at 20 to 30 mph.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will remain strong at 20 to 30 mph out of the southeast.

Thursday, rain chances return to the forecast. We will have a 20% chance of showers and a thunderstorm or two. We will have a high of 94 with strong winds continuing out of the south.

Friday, we will continue the rain chances and windy weather. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms and strong winds out of the south at 25 to 30 mph.

