Where to vote early for the May 2022 general election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the May 2022 general election starts Monday, April 25 and will run through Tuesday, May 3.

Election day is set for Saturday, May 7.

Here are the early voting locations for Wichita County:

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Wichita County Courthouse 900 7th Street, room 139, Wichita Falls April 25-29

April 30

May 1

May 2

May 3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 2 Building 102 W College, Burkburnett April 25-29

April 30

May 1

May 2

May 3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wichita County Tax Office Substation 400 N Wall Street, Iowa Park April 25-29

April 30

May 1

May 2

May 3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Home Depot 3705 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls April 25-29

May 2

May 3 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sikes Senter Mall 3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls April 25-29

May 2

May 3 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 4 Building 2023 SH 25 N, Electra April 25-29

May 2-3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several propositions are also up for voting in Burkburnett, along with their mayoral, commissioner place 3 and commissioner place 4 races.

Over in Electra, voters will be casting their ballots for the mayoral, commissioner for place 3 and commissioner for place 4 races. Iowa Park voters will also decide their mayoral, city council place 2 and city council place 4 races.

News Channel 6 will be bringing you all the details in the coming week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.