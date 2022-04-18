Email City Guide
Where to vote early for the May 2022 general election

Check out the polling station closest to you with our handy list!
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the May 2022 general election starts Monday, April 25 and will run through Tuesday, May 3.

Election day is set for Saturday, May 7.

Here are the early voting locations for Wichita County:

LOCATIONADDRESSDATETIME
Wichita County Courthouse900 7th Street, room 139, Wichita FallsApril 25-29
April 30
May 1
May 2
May 3		8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 2 Building102 W College, BurkburnettApril 25-29
April 30
May 1
May 2
May 3		8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wichita County Tax Office Substation400 N Wall Street, Iowa ParkApril 25-29
April 30
May 1
May 2
May 3		8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Home Depot3705 Kell Blvd, Wichita FallsApril 25-29
May 2
May 3		10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sikes Senter Mall3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita FallsApril 25-29
May 2
May 3		10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 4 Building2023 SH 25 N, ElectraApril 25-29
May 2-3		8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several propositions are also up for voting in Burkburnett, along with their mayoral, commissioner place 3 and commissioner place 4 races.

Over in Electra, voters will be casting their ballots for the mayoral, commissioner for place 3 and commissioner for place 4 races. Iowa Park voters will also decide their mayoral, city council place 2 and city council place 4 races.

News Channel 6 will be bringing you all the details in the coming week.

