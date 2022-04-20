Houston man charged for October 2020 ATM thefts in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a Houston man Wednesday suspected of stealing from an ATM in Wichita Falls.

20-year-old Jack Gregdrick McNeal was arrested and charged with theft under $300,000 and attempted theft under $300,000.

The crimes reportedly happened around 5:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2020, when McNeal allegedly used a pickup truck to pull the First Bank ATM from its foundation. Witnesses reportedly told police the suspects drove to the American National Bank and Trust and attempted to pull its ATM as well, but they failed to do so.

Court documents state DNA evidence was used to identify McNeal as a suspect after clothing was discovered at the scene. McNeal remains jailed on a bond totaling $175,000.

WFPD detectives confirmed there was $147,400 in the First Bank ATM at the time of the theft. There were four other ATM burglaries in the two months before this crime, according to court documents.

Court documents state McNeal was also arrested on Feb. 10, 2020, by the Sugarland Police Department for theft of property under $300,000 involving an ATM. He was reportedly found guilty of the charge, and a Fort Bend County district court gave him a five-year probation sentence.

During our April 20, 2022 noon newscast, News Channel 6 inaccurately reported McNeal’s arrest in connection with the standoff on Beverly Drive from earlier Wednesday. We strive to bring you the best and most factual news possible. We wanted to apologize to our viewers.

