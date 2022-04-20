Email City Guide
Mom charged after driving drunk with 2 young children in backseat, police say

The Memphis Police Department said Tara Hunter, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two...
The Memphis Police Department said Tara Hunter, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of DUI, child endangerment and reckless driving.(Memphis Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee mother is facing charges after police said she was driving drunk with her two young children in the backseat and nearly caused multiple car crashes.

The Memphis Police Department said Tara Hunter, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of DUI, child endangerment and reckless driving.

According to police, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives noticed Hunter behind the wheel of her car that was stopped a quarter of the way into an intersection and was blocking traffic. The agent pulled up to check on the driver and saw she had her head down, and the agent was concerned she suffered a medical episode or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The agent also noticed two young children in the backseat.

Police said the agent was able to wake the driver, who then rolled her window down, and a “strong odor of alcohol came from the interior of the vehicle.”

The agent asked Hunter to pull to the curb, but she then drove off, almost hitting the agent’s parked vehicle.

Because the agent was concerned for the safety of the children, he followed Hunter and saw her almost hit another car head-on, Memphis police said. Hunter stopped again in the middle of traffic, almost causing yet another crash. Eventually, the agent was able to stop the vehicle and waited for officers to arrive.

According to Memphis police, officers spoke with Hunter and observed slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and the smell of alcohol coming from her. Officers also found two bottles of wine in the vehicle, one of which was open and half consumed.

After arresting Hunter, police released her children in the back seat, ages 4 and 6, to family members. Hunter was taken to Memphis Jail East.

