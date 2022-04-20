Email City Guide
Police: Suspect in wax museum shooting thought gun was a prop

Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday, investigators said. While inside, several members of the group were frightened by a performer in the haunted house.(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By Amanda Alvarado and WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The suspect arrested in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, appeared in court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Keal Brown was taken into custody on Monday in the Charleston area. He was brought back to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

Investigators said that Brown and several others went to the Zombie Experience attraction at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday. While inside, several members of the group were frightened by a performer in the haunted house, WMBF reported.

One person in the group fell to the ground, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot, according to police.

Brown told investigators he believed the gun was a prop and part of the experience, so he picked it up and fired twice, hitting the performer once in the shoulder.

A detective said during the bond hearing one of his children informed Brown that it was a real gun, but Brown still allowed his 15-year-old child to take possession of the gun and leave.

The investigation into the shooting included statements from the victim, witnesses and Brown. Police also reviewed video surveillance of the incident.

At this point, Brown has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting, but additional charges are likely.

The detective added that they are also still working to determine who the gun belonged to and where it came from.

During the bond hearing, Mike Smith, the prosecuting attorney, said that Brown should be considered a flight risk because he didn’t stick around and he got in his car and went home to Charleston.

The victim in the case also spoke out. He said that he’s having trouble sleeping at night and has been out of work since Saturday and doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return. The victim said that Brown looked at him and fired the weapon twice and said because of this he asked that the charges be reconsidered in the case.

The judge said that based on the statements and Brown’s criminal history, he set a $25,000 surety bond. He reminded the courtroom that he could only set bond for the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.

Brown was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. If he violates the order, the bond will be revoked.

Online records show Brown was released on bond later Wednesday, following his hearing.

