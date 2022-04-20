Email City Guide
Tennessee bill aims to not require teachers to use students’ preferred pronouns

A new Tennessee bill aims to not legally require teachers or staff to use a student’s preferred...
A new Tennessee bill aims to not legally require teachers or staff to use a student’s preferred pronoun, absolving them of any discriminatory accusations.(wokandapix/Pixabay via Canva)
By Mary Alice Royse and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A new bill is traveling through Tennessee legislature Tuesday, calling for education leaders not to be required to use students’ preferred pronouns.

Introduced by Senator Mike Bell, SB2777 is a bill that will not legally require teachers or staff to use a student’s preferred pronouns, absolving them of any discriminatory accusations.

“A teacher or other employee of a public school or LEA is not required to refer to a student using the student’s preferred pronoun if the pronoun does not align with the student’s biological sex,” the bill reads.

It continues that a teacher or employee would be protected from “civil liability and adverse employment action for referring to a student using the pronoun aligned with the student’s biological sex instead of the student’s preferred pronoun.”

In a fiscal note for SB2777, lawmakers acknowledged that if the bill is found to violate federal law, this could jeopardize federal funding for the 2022-23 school year.

The note references a fact sheet issued by the U.S. Department of Education in June 2021 titled “Supporting Transgender Youth in School,” which includes “Adopting policies that respect all students’ gender identities, such as the use of the name a student goes by, which may be different from their legal name, and pronouns that reflect a student’s gender identity, and implementing policies to safeguard students’ privacy, such as maintaining the confidentiality of a student’s birth name or sex assigned at birth if the student wishes to keep this information private unless the disclosure is legally required.”

The Tennessee bill has moved onto the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee and will be further discussed on Tuesday.

