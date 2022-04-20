Email City Guide
WFFD fights fire at Dollar General on Southwest Parkway

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded Wednesday to a fire at the Dollar General in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway.

WFFD officials on scene said the fire started next to the gas cylinders and it damaged part of the store. Employees at the store reportedly tried to put it out but were unable to. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the Dollar General will remain closed for the rest of the day.

The fire reportedly caused about $30,000 in damages to the building and $20,000 in damages to contents.

