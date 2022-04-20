WFPD arrests Seymour woman after 5.5 ounces of meth found

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Sunday after drugs were allegedly found in her possession.

Officers reportedly found the suspect in a truck at the intersection of Inglewood Drive and Fillmore shortly after 2:36 a.m. There were four people inside, but the driver had already left the scene.

A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack allegedly belonging to 40-year-old Jessica Kellum of Seymour, Texas, who was a passenger in the truck. Officers reportedly found 153.71 grams, or 5.5 ounces, of methamphetamine inside the backpack.

Kellum was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance over four grams but under 200 grams. The other truck occupants were arrested on various charges, including possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two and warrants.

Kellum remains jailed as of Wednesday on a $25,000 bond.

