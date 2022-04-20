Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests four after standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four individuals are in custody Wednesday after a standoff at a Wichita Falls home.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant when the suspects barricaded themselves inside the home. The SWAT team was called shortly after.

Those suspects did eventually surrender peacefully. Their identities have not yet been released.

