Authorities investigating McNiel Middle School altercation between students, teachers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident at McNiel Middle School is being investigated by law enforcement and Wichita Falls ISD officials.

The following statement was sent to McNiel parents Wednesday night:

“There is a video circulating on social media of an altercation between students and two staff members,” Summer Bynum, McNiel principal said. “Please know that these actions are not tolerated at our school or in WFISD. This matter is being investigated and dealt with by local law enforcement. All students are being disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct and by local authorities. The safety of our staff and students is our top priority. If you have any concerns or questions, do not hesitate to contact me.”

