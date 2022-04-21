Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service

For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Best Buy is offering a new service to pick up your large tech items that need to be recycled.

It’s called the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away Service.

Workers will remove up to two items from homes per visit.

That includes things like big-screen TVs and washing machines, as well as smaller items like laptop computers and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is charging $200 for each pickup.

The store said it’s the largest retail collector of e-waste in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Authorities investigating McNiel Middle School altercation between students, teachers
A Snapchat video appears to show a teacher trying to help a colleague break up a fight at...
McNiel teacher, parents react to Wednesday’s hallway brawl
Message boards were installed and will remain up to notify drivers of the change.
TxDOT to reduce speed limit on U.S. 82, 277 between Wichita Falls, Holliday
The exact numbers won’t be known until this summer’s audit.
Wichita Falls ISD faces increased budget deficit
40-year-old Jessica Kellum of Seymour, Texas.
WFPD arrests Seymour woman after 5.5 ounces of meth found

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month
The US will send $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, DOD, FRANCE 2,...
Biden announces more aid for Ukraine
FILE - Former NFL football player Daryle Lamonica speaks at a news conference as part of the...
Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80