Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Paul Alexander, one of the last people in an iron lung, said he has lived an "incredible life" despite his condition. (SOURCE: CNN, EVERETT COLLECTION)
By Sanjay Gupta
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Texas man who has lived 70 years in an iron lung says he has lived a full and exciting life because he “never gave up.”

The machine was common during the polio epidemic, and Paul Alexander is one of the last people to be in one.

The iron lung works to change the air pressure and stimulate breathing. It has been the home of 76-year-old Alexander, keeping him alive for 70 years.

In 1952, Alexander contracted polio at 6 years old and became paralyzed from the neck down.

Alexander said a therapist promised him a dog if he could breathe on his own for three minutes.

“I developed a way to get air and breathing,” Alexander said. “I worked on it for a year before I could reach that three minutes, but I reached it.”

Eventually, Alexander would be able to gulp or take in air for hours at a time, allowing him to leave the confines of the iron lung during the day and accomplish more than anyone thought was possible for him.

He went on to go to college, law school and had a 30-year-long career as a courtroom attorney.

Alexander wrote an autobiography, and is now working on a second book.

“But I’ve got some big dreams,” he said. “I am not going to accept from anybody their limitations on my life. Not gonna do it. My life is incredible.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat video appears to show a teacher trying to help a colleague break up a fight at...
McNiel teacher, parents react to Wednesday’s hallway brawl
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Authorities investigating McNiel Middle School altercation between students, teachers
The statement comes just one day after a hallway brawl took place at the middle school.
McNiel principal: No evidence for rumor about threat to school
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
40-year-old Jessica Kellum of Seymour, Texas.
WFPD arrests Seymour woman after 5.5 ounces of meth found

Latest News

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on efforts to combat climate change; signs executive order to protect forests from wildfire
Maryland has become the second US state to ban cat declawing, behind New York.
Maryland becomes 2nd US state to ban cat declawing
The Duluth Police Department has identified the family killed in a murder-suicide situation.
Police: Family killed in murder-suicide, including 9-year-old girl; community shocked
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed...
Officials: Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states