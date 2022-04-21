Email City Guide
Representative Jackson visits MSU Texas

Congressman led nursing students in trauma demonstration
By Michael Grace
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas House Representative Ronny Jackson paid a visit to Midwestern State University on Thursday morning to lead nursing students a trauma simulation.

Suited up in custom MSU Texas scrubs, Congressman Jackson acted as the doctor during the simulation and helped address a variety of injuries on a high tech dummy and demonstrated techniques like placing a chest tube in a patient.

“I’ve never been able to interact with the nursing students at MSU before so I was anxious to learn more about the program,” Congressman Jackson said. “They were kind enough today to talk to me a little bit about the program and where they’re at in the program and then they let participate in one of their trauma scenarios so it was great. I thought it was a lot of fun and it feels good to be back in the trauma environment.”

Representative Jackson, a graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch, added that it’s vital to have the nursing program at MSU Texas because of nationwide nursing shortage.

