Thursday will be hot & windy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 91 with strong winds continuing out of the south southeast at 20 to 30 mph.

Friday, we will continue with the windy weather. We will have strong winds out of the south at 25 to 35 mph. Friday, we will have a high of 87.

Saturday, rain chances are going to return to the forecast. We will have a high of 84 with scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. We will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday, a cold front will move through the area. This will drop temps into the 60s and bring in more storm chances. We will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

