WFAFB to host food distribution on April 30

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will host another mass distribution next weekend.

The event will happen Saturday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s happening at the food bank warehouse on Midwestern Parkway.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign helps us to get out to those areas and make sure that those folks in need have food and so that they’re not having to worry about what they’re gonna eat for dinner, what their next meal is gonna be because no one should have to worry about eating,” Simon Welch, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank marketing director, said.

Staff will be handing out 30-pound boxes including non-perishables, fresh produce, frozen meat, beverages, cereal and snacks.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.