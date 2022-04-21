WFHS tennis preps for state tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the first time since 2013, WFHS will have representation at the state tennis tournament in San Antonio.

“I’m just happy that I get to represent the Coyotes and the tradition that it is,” said junior Hattie Berend.

Two WFHS mixed doubles pairs will be competing in the tournament.

“I’ve seen all the work that they’ve put in starting from freshman year until now,” said head coach Alexandra McClung. “The hard work has paid off.”

Juniors Jessie Stephan and Trooper Denson have been competing together since freshman year but these two have know each other all of their lives.

“We have a lot of team chemistry,” said Denson. “Makes me really confident in our abilities to play.”

“I’ve been wanting to go to state since I was a freshman so it’s really exciting that I finally get to do it,” said Stephan. “I’ve been playing with the same partner since freshman year, so it’s really exciting that we got there.”

The other pair competing will be Berned and her partner senior Steven Lee. These two started competing together this season however they have been close friends for six years.

“We know that we can push each other,” said Lee.

“Watching them play those first few tournaments, it was very easy to see that they naturally clicked together,” said McClung. “Their playing style is suited together very well.”

As the team makes the trip down to San Antonio there is a lot of excitement mixed in with some nerves. Overall, each player is ready for what this experience is about to bring.

“I’m excited to see more competition,” said Stephan. “State is going to be insane.”

“They’ve put in the work on and off the court training wise,” said McClung. “Go and enjoy the moment. It’s going to take care of itself.”

The tournament is taking place at the Blossom Tennis Center in San Antonio from April 26-27.

