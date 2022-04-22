Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: History research

By Dakota Mize and Ashley Fitzwater
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a class dedicated to delving into the history of MSU Texas.

Dr. Mary Draper, assistant professor of history, taught a special class this semester where her students developed their own research projects based on MSU Texas History.

“Each student has thought about what they want to study, what they think would be most interesting to learn about,” Draper said. “They really thought about how MSU fits into the broader narrative of American history.”

Her students were interested to see what the university was like during times such as WWII and the Vietnam War.

“I think students nowadays are asking different questions, right, they have different interests,” Draper said. “They will hear some story about MSU and they’ll want to know if it’s true. They’ll go back to the archive and see for themselves looking at the words of the people who were living and enrolled at that time, what they had to say about something.”

Student research was key to MSU dedicating a historical marker to desegregation at the university.

“Only through this kind of research can we tell histories at MSU that give us a better insight into all students’ experiences,” Draper said. “It is absolutely crucial that we keep on preserving history, that we keep on looking into history because there are always stories that haven’t been properly told or properly heard.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat video appears to show a teacher trying to help a colleague break up a fight at...
McNiel teacher, parents react to Wednesday’s hallway brawl
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Authorities investigating McNiel Middle School altercation between students, teachers
The statement comes just one day after a hallway brawl took place at the middle school.
McNiel principal: No evidence for rumor about threat to school
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
40-year-old Jessica Kellum of Seymour, Texas.
WFPD arrests Seymour woman after 5.5 ounces of meth found

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Storms are possible Saturday evening
Election day is set for Saturday, May 7.
EXPLAINER: City of Burkburnett special election propositions
Santellana has enjoyed seeing downtown grow over the course of his term.
Wichita Falls mayor reflects on service to city