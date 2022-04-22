EXPLAINER: City of Burkburnett special election propositions

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Voters in the City of Burkburnett will be presented with five proposition in the May 2022 special election.

We’ve broken down each of the five propositions below. All of them look to issue bonds in order to pay for various road improvements.

Early voting starts Monday, April 25 and will run through Tuesday, May 3. Election day is set for Saturday, May 7.

Proposition A:

“The issuance of not to exceed $2,680,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Roller Road, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

If passed, the proposition would let the City issue up to $2.68 million in bonds; those proceeds would be used for improvements to Roller Road, including possibly buying property.

Approval would add about $3.73 million (increased due to interest if paid over 20 years) to the City of Burkburnett’s outstanding debt obligations, which are currently sitting at $12.3 million. In other words, it would add around $15.5 million with interest over the next 15 years.

To repay those debt obligations, taxpayers would see a maximum annual tax increase of $35.46 on a residence homestead with an appraised value of $100,000.

Proposition B:

“The issuance of not to exceed $730,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Meadow Drive and Dell Street, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

If passed, this proposition will authorize the City of Burkburnett to spend up to $730,000 of its Texas general obligation bonds to improve Meadow Drive and Dell Street, including related utility and drainage improvements. That would also pay possibly pay for buying property.

Approval would add about $1.01 million (increased due to interest if paid over 20 years) to the City of Burkburnett’s outstanding debt obligations.

Taxpayers would see a maximum annual tax increase of $9.96 on a residence homestead with an appraised value of $100,000 to repay the debt obligations.

Proposition C:

“The issuance of not to exceed $1,735,000 of city of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Kramer Road and Ameron Road, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

This proposition will authorize the City of Burkburnett to spend up to $1.73 million of its Texas general obligation bonds to improve Kramer Road and Ameron Road, including related utility and drainage improvements. It would also pay for the acquisition of property if necessary or incidental.

Approval would add about $2.41 million (increased due to interest if paid over 20 years) to the City of Burkburnett’s outstanding debt obligations.

To repay those debt obligations, taxpayers would see a maximum annual tax increase of $23.07 on a residence homestead with an appraised value of $100,000.

Proposition D:

“The issuance of not to exceed $1,120,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to County Road and Williams Drive, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

This proposition will authorize the City of Burkburnett to spend up to $1.12 million of its Texas general obligation bonds to improve County Road and Williams Drive, including related utility and drainage improvements. It would also pay for the acquisition of property if necessary or incidental.

Approval would add about $1.56 million (increased due to interest if paid over 20 years) to the City of Burkburnett’s outstanding debt obligations.

Taxpayers would see a maximum tax annual increase of $15.16 on a residence homestead with an appraised value of $100,000 to repay those debt obligations.

Proposition E:

“The issuance of not to exceed $4,395,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Sioux Lane, Chaparral Road, Hiawatha Lane, Red Fox Lane, and Pawhuska lane, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

This proposition will authorize the City of Burkburnett to issue bonds to pay for up to $4.39 million in improvements on Sioux Lane, Chaparral Road, Hiawatha Lane, Red Fox Lane and Pawhuska lane, including related utility and drainage improvements. It would also pay for the acquisition of property if necessary or incidental.

Approval would add about $6.12 million (increased due to interest if paid over 20 years) to the City of Burkburnett’s outstanding debt obligations.

To repay those debt obligations, taxpayers would see a maximum annual tax increase of $57.97 on a residence homestead with an appraised value of $100,000.

More information on the May 2022 special election can be found on Wichita County’s website.

