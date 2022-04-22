Email City Guide
Jury finds Migel Matthews guilty of murder

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A jury has found a Wichita Falls woman guilty of murder after her drunk driving caused a crash that killed a four-year-old boy in 2019.

32-year-old Migel Matthews had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Court documents state that Matthews was intoxicated while she was driving when she crashed. Five other people were inside, three of whom were children, including the 4-year-old who was killed.

Matthews bonded out of jail on May 4, 2020, and was expected to adhere to a number of conditions, one of which was to not consume alcohol.

The state presented evidence stating that Matthews had drunk twice in March of this year and another time in April and that these instances “...demonstrate a troubling and recent pattern of disregard for the Court’s orders and the safety of this community...”

Matthews’ bond was then declared insufficient, and she was jailed again on April 12, 2022.

Tyneshia Chatman, the mother of the 4-year-old, was convicted of manslaughter in November of 2021 for putting her son in a car with a drunk driver. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

