McNiel principal: No evidence for rumor about threat to school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - McNiel Middle School Principal Summer Bynum released a statement to parents Thursday regarding a rumor about a threat to the school that she said is circulating on social media.

Bynum said the report was investigated and no evidence was found to support the rumor. If your child has any proof of the threat, Bynum is encouraging you to contact the WFISD Chief of Police at 940-235-1007.

Bynum’s full statement can be found below:

“Good evening, parents. This is McNiel principal, Summer Bynum. I am contacting you regarding a rumor that is circulating on social media. There are reports that a student has threatened to “shoot up the school” tomorrow. That report has been investigated and we have not found any evidence to substantiate that threat. However, if your child has any proof of the threat, you are encouraged to save any proof you have and contact the WFISD Chief of Police at 940-235-1007 . As a reminder, making a threat against a school is a felony. While we have no proof of the threat at this time, we will have additional security and administrators at the school tomorrow. There have also been rumors surrounding the disciplinary actions that took place after yesterday’s fight. Due to the age of the students involved, we cannot disclose the details surrounding the discipline of individual students. However, we want to assure you that we are taking this matter seriously, and it is being handled by law enforcement. Discipline issues tend to increase as we approach the end of the school year. Parents, please work with us by stressing the importance of appropriate behavior at school with your children. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact me.”

The statement comes just one day after a hallway brawl took place at the middle school involving students and two teachers.

