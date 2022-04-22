Email City Guide
Storms are possible Saturday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 85 with partly cloudy skies. We will have strong winds out of the south at 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 66 with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 84 with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Storms will not develop until the evening hours. Some of these storms will be strong/severe. The biggest severe weather threat would be strong winds and hail up to the size of golf balls. There is a very low but not zero chance for a tornado.

Sunday, we will have better storm chances. We will have a 60% chance of showers and storms throughout the day Sunday.

