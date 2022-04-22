Email City Guide
TxDOT gives update on U.S. 287 construction projects

TxDOT has provided an update on two construction projects in Wichita Falls.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation has extended the timeline for bridge repair work on southbound U.S. 287 over Holliday Creek and Old Jacksboro Highway.

Lane closures and the detour for the eastbound U.S. 82 flyover to southbound U.S. 287 will remain in place due to surface failures that appeared shortly after construction was completed, according to TxDOT officials.

The timeline for the project is reportedly subject to the subcontractor’s schedule due to the special material being used for repairs. TxDOT officials said the repairs are scheduled for late-May to early-June and are expected to take up to 15 days. The schedule is subject to change and is dependent on the weather and subcontractor.

TxDOT officials said the lane closures on northbound U.S. 287 over Holliday Creek and Old Jacksboro Highway, as well as the detours for the elevated freeway, eastbound U.S. 82 flyover to northbound U.S. 287 and the northbound U.S. 281 ramp onto northbound U.S. 287 remain in place due to the emergency repairs being performed on the I-44 bridge at 6th Street. These closures and detours will be removed once the emergency contract repairs are complete.

Temporary daily lane closures will be implemented to complete any remaining work in these areas once the emergency contract is complete. The emergency contract is scheduled to be completed by the first week of May, but is also subject to change due to the weather.

