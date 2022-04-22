WFISD to hold safety and security meeting on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will hold a Safety and Security Committee Meeting on Monday, April 25.

The meeting will happen at 9 a.m. at the WFISD Education Center board room on Broad Street.

Agenda items include the following:

WFISD Construction Document Approval

Cops Grant-Fencing

Metal detector policy

3-year intruder/safety and security audits

ID cards for secondary students

Edit to EOP (Drills, Navigate, Stop the Bleed, Inventory of PPE, District Traumatic Injury Protocol, List of staff trained on ICS/NIMS)

Threat Assessment

Anti-bullying

Discussion

The meeting is open to the public, and the full agenda can be found on WFISD’s online calendar.

A hallway brawl took place at the McNiel Middle School involving students and two teachers on Wednesday, and a McNiel teacher and parents have voiced their concerns.

McNiel Principal Summer Bynum then released a statement to parents Thursday regarding a rumor about a threat to the school that she said is circulating on social media. Bynum said the report was investigated and no evidence was found to support the rumor.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.