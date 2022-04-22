Email City Guide
WFISD to hold safety and security meeting on Monday

The meeting will happen at 9 a.m.
The meeting will happen at 9 a.m.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will hold a Safety and Security Committee Meeting on Monday, April 25.

The meeting will happen at 9 a.m. at the WFISD Education Center board room on Broad Street.

Agenda items include the following:

  • WFISD Construction Document Approval
  • Cops Grant-Fencing
  • Metal detector policy
  • 3-year intruder/safety and security audits
  • ID cards for secondary students
  • Edit to EOP (Drills, Navigate, Stop the Bleed, Inventory of PPE, District Traumatic Injury Protocol, List of staff trained on ICS/NIMS)
  • Threat Assessment
  • Anti-bullying
  • Discussion

The meeting is open to the public, and the full agenda can be found on WFISD’s online calendar.

A hallway brawl took place at the McNiel Middle School involving students and two teachers on Wednesday, and a McNiel teacher and parents have voiced their concerns.

McNiel Principal Summer Bynum then released a statement to parents Thursday regarding a rumor about a threat to the school that she said is circulating on social media. Bynum said the report was investigated and no evidence was found to support the rumor.

